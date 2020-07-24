Rep. Jim Ryun, R-Kan., testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., in 2005. Also a former Olympic athlete, Ryun will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Friday. File Photo by Kamenko Pajic/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Friday to former Kansas congressman and Olympic silver medalist Jim Ryun.

Ryun competed in the 1,500-meter track event in the 1964 Olympics at age 17 after becoming the first American high school student to break the 4-minute mile. He later won a silver medal at the 1968 Summer Games in Mexico and competed again four years later in Germany.

Ryun set a world record in the mile, 3:51.3, at age 19 and the mark remains the 11th-fastest in U.S. history.

Following his running career, Ryun served a little more than five terms in the House between 1996 and 2007, first filling the seat after Rep. Sam Brownback left for the Senate.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the two highest civilian honors in the United States, recognizes recipients for "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

"I'm very humble that I was even considered," Ryun, 73, told NBC News. "One of the things that's really special about it, too, is that I'm getting it while I'm alive. Sometimes these are awarded after you're dead."

Trump will award the medal to Ryun at the White House at 11 a.m. EDT.