President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Olympic track and field athlete and former representative Jim Ryun Friday. Pool Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

Jim Ryun smiles Friday after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Pool Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump praised Olympic silver medalist and former Rep. Jim Ryun as "an American patriot" Friday during a ceremony awarding him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump presented the medal to the Olympian in a ceremony in the White House's Blue Room.

"Jim has personified the greatness of this country throughout his life, whether he was running on a track race or whether he was ... running for office," Trump said.

"He's a giant of American athletics, a dedicated public servant and a man of charity, generosity and faith."

Ryun competed in the 1,500-meter track event in the 1964 Olympics at age 17 after becoming the first American high school student to break the 4-minute mile. He later won a silver medal at the 1968 Summer Games in Mexico and competed again four years later in Germany.

Ryun set a world record in the mile, 3:51.3, at age 19 and the mark remains the 11th-fastest in U.S. history.

Following his running career, Ryun served a little more than five terms in the House representing Kansas between 1996 and 2007, first filling the seat after Rep. Sam Brownback left for the Senate.

Speaking during the ceremony, Ryun sided with Trump's criticisms of American athletes kneeling or otherwise protesting during the national anthem.

"In an age when many think it's inappropriate to dishonor the flag, I will tell you, it is one of the greatest honors and privileges of my life to represent this amazing country and represent the stars and stripes on my chest while racing in the 60s and 70s," he said.

"There was such pride and love of country and I cannot tell you how much I appreciate your full-throated championing of this great country."

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the two highest civilian honors in the United States, recognizes recipients for "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."