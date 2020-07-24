Tropical Storm Hanna swirls in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday afternoon. It is the earliest-recorded "H" named storm in Atlantic basin history. Image courtesy of NOAA/NHC

Another Atlantic basin record fell Thursday night as Tropical Storm Hanna formed over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

In its 10 a.m. CDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Hanna was 260 miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas, and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The storm was moving northwest at 9 mph.

Forecasters said Hanna could impact the U.S. coast later Friday.

NOAA hurricane hunters investigated the storm late Thursday evening and officials at the National Hurricane Center made the call to upgrade the storm to tropical storm status late Thursday night. Another investigation conducted on Friday showed the storm had strengthened some.

Tropical storm watches and warnings were put into in effect Thursday afternoon across a large portion of the Texas Gulf Coast.

As for when and where Hanna could come ashore, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said, "We expect the system to make landfall as a solid tropical storm along the central Texas coast sometime during the day on Saturday."

He said AccuWeather meteorologists believe the Corpus Christi area is near where the storm will come ashore, possibly about 45 miles south of there in Baffin Bay, Texas.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect across portions of central and southern Texas on Friday, July 24, 2020. Image by AccuWeather

Sosnowski also cautioned that there's a chance Hanna could strengthen into a hurricane, and become the Atlantic basin's first of the year now that Tropical Storm Gonzalo is encountering conditions unfavorable for much strengthening.

"Considering that water temperatures are well into the 80s along its path, Hanna has a chance of rapidly strengthening prior to landfall on Saturday and could become a hurricane before doing so," Sosnowski said.

"At the very least, Hanna will likely be a strong tropical storm at landfall with wind gusts to at least 70 mph."

Even before the storm became a depression, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday urged urged "Texans to remain vigilant and closely monitor weather conditions" heading into the weekend.

In a statement, Abbott said he was "preparing state resources to assist communities with potential flooding and heavy rainfall." By Friday, Abbott was echoing his warning to Texans about the tropical storm threat and also updating residents on the growing COVID-19 crisis impacting much of his state.

Heavy rain will pose the greatest risk to lives and property along the Gulf Coast, forecasters say. A general 2-4 inches of rain is forecast to fall across a wide area of southeast Texas and southern Louisiana. Places closer to the coast, including Corpus Christi, Galveston and even into portions of the Rio Grande Valley could see between 4 and 8 inches of rainfall.

Locally heavy rainfall, enough to produce some flash flooding, will occur across parts of Louisiana and Texas Friday and Saturday, regardless of precisely where the storm comes ashore. "Some of the rain will be beneficial," Sosnowski said, adding, "but too much rain may also fall -- perhaps close to a foot in some areas of South Texas -- which will lead to flooding."

Low-water crossings -- rough paved roads that go through shallow streams with typically only a few inches of water flowing over top, which are prevalent in the area -- will become too dangerous to navigate.

Gusty onshore winds could also lead to rough surf and rip currents along the central and western Gulf Coast into the weekend.

The strongest winds will be near and just north of where the center makes landfall but gusty winds can extend 100 miles or more to the north of the large system.

"While we expect Hanna to move at a steady pace, unlike that of Harvey, it will be moving slowly and that can still unleash a lot of rain and raise the risk of major flooding over South Texas and part of northern Mexico," Sosnowski said.

As much as 16 inches of rain can fall on the mountains of northern Mexico from the slow-moving storm.

Hanna is the latest named storm in what has already been a remarkably busy Atlantic hurricane season, and one that AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning for months would be "very active."

With its formation, Hanna earned the distinction of being the earliest-recorded "H" named storm in Atlantic basin history. Prior to Hanna, the earliest eighth-named storm was Tropical Storm Harvey from 2005, which formed on Aug. 3. The name Harvey was retired after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area with more than 60 inches of rain in 2017.

Tropical trio: Douglas, Hanna and Gonzalo captured in a single satellite image on Thursday night, July 23, 2020. Image courtesy NOAA/GOES-EAST

And over in the Pacific basin, Hurricane Douglas, the Western Hemisphere's first hurricane of 2020, had exploded to Category 4 strength by Thursday night and was packing 130-mph sustained winds as it charged toward the Hawaiian Islands.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect Douglas to weaken considerably before impacting Hawaii. But, the storm added to what is a stunning satellite image showing just how busy the tropics were during the third week of July. Douglas, Gonzalo and Hanna were all visible in one shot from NOAA's GOES-EAST satellite.