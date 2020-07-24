The Nasdaq Composite took the biggest hit this week with losses in major tech stocks. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down by at least 0.5% Friday amid tensions between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.68%, the S&P 500 fell by 0.62% and the Nasdaq Composite lost nearly 1% Friday.

Advertisement

The slide was led by losses in major tech stocks, including Facebook, which dropped 0.81% , and Alphabet, which dropped 0.56%.

Each of the three indexes also had declines for the week, with the Dow dropping 0.24%, the S&P 500 dropping 0.28% and tech-heavy Nasdaq dropping 1.33%.

The losses come as tensions further soured between the United States and China over tit-for-tat closures of consulates in Houston and Chengdu.