The storm had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph at the time it roared ashore at Padre Island, Texas, at 5 p.m. Saturday, according to The National Hurricane Center. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Hurricane Hanna made landfall landfall on Padre Island, Texas, at 5 p.m.. CDT about 15 miles of Port Mansfield, Texas. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph at the time it roared ashore, according to The National Hurricane Center.

Hanna later made landfall on mainland Texas at 6:15 P.M. CDT in eastern Kenedy County, about 15 miles north-northwestof Port Mansfield, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 km/h).

Around 1 a.m. CDT on Sunday, an update from the National Hurricane Center reported that Hanna was downgraded to a tropical storm.

At 7 a.m. CDT, the NHC said Hannah was about 55 miles wet of McAllen, Texas, and 110 miles east-northeast of Monterrey, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was traveling west-southwest at 9 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning was in effect for Barra el Mezquital, Mexico, to Baffin Bay, Texas

Texans spent much of Saturday bracing for a direct impact from Hanna after the storm rapidly strengthened overnight and became the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. As Hanna bore down on the southern Texas coast, it was packing maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

The NHC officially declared Hanna a Category 1 hurricane at 7 a.m. CDT on Saturday.

Even before Hanna's center reached land, its impacts were being felt in coastal communities. On Saturday afternoon, power outages rose past 20,000 along the coastline, according to PowerOutage.us. On Sunday morning, a total of 282,423 were without power in Texas.

By early Sunday morning, over 270,000 customers across South Texas were without power as the storm continued to inundate the are

Some damage to poorly constructed buildings and localized power outages can't be ruled out after landfall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 100-mph wind gusts forecast. Once over land, Hanna will begin to lose wind intensity and should completely unravel Sunday night and Monday as it runs into the mountains of northeastern Mexico.

Although Hanna will continue to weaken and lose tropical characteristics through Sunday and into Monday, heavy rain will continue to inundate South Texas and northern Mexico.

Monterey, Mexico, which is home to over 4,000,000 people, can expect heavy rain to prompt life-threatening flash flooding Sunday and into Monday as the storm dissipates overhead.

AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell was on the scene in Padre Island, Texas, about 30 miles south of Corpus Christi, and he reported seeing "pretty angry" Gulf waters as Hanna churned up a powerful storm surge and lashed the shoreline with high winds.

<blockquote><p lang="en">Flooding issues in downtown Corpus Christi; Water from the bay is getting dangerously close to the doors at the Art Museum of South Texas. Access roads to the marina are now under water... and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hurricane?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hurricane</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hanna?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hanna</a> continues to dump more rain over the coastal bend. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/txwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#txwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/accuweather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@accuweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/sm5q7hlPTb">pic.twitter.com/sm5q7hlPTb</a></p>— Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) <a href="https://twitter.com/BillWadell/status/1287176950931509248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 26, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Wadell has been in south Texas since Thursday, making his first stop in Corpus Christi, and said conditions had been quickly deteriorating with some flooding already underway in low lying places on Padre Island. Tide levels were about five feet above normal, local officials said, and a buoy off the coast recorded a wind gust of 103 mph earlier on Saturday.

Video footage showed howling winds whipping through the leaves of palm trees a little farther up the coast in Corpus Christi, where a 54-mph wind gust was recorded at Bob Hall Pier on Saturday as the hurricane was closing in on the coast. As the storm churned up the Gulf, a portion of the end of the pier was destroyed from the barrage of heavy surf Saturday afternoon.

AccuWeather forecasters rated the storm a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes, a more nuanced method the company introduced in 2019 to assess the potential damage a tropical system could cause.

Heavy rain will pose the greatest risk to lives and property along the Gulf Coast, forecasters say.

"Rainfall will be a major factor with widespread amounts of 4 to 8 inches across northeastern Mexico and south Texas, with 8 to 12 inches possible across deep south Texas, including most of the Rio Grande Valley and then into northeast Mexico as well," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

A general 2 to 4 inches of rain is forecast to fall across a wide area of southern Texas. An AccuWeather Local StormMax of 12 inches is anticipated in Texas, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 16 inches (400 mm) in Mexico.

"Max storm surge 3 to 6 feet is expected near where the center comes ashore and northward up the Texas gulf coast towards Matagorda Bay," Pydynowski said.

A storm surge of around 5 feet inundated North Padre Island near Corpus Christi on Saturday morning.

"Some of the rain will be beneficial," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said, adding, "but too much rain may also fall -- perhaps close to a foot in some areas of South Texas -- will lead to flooding."

Low-water crossings will become too dangerous to navigate as some places in Texas could see up to a foot of rain. Even more rain could fall in the mountains of Mexico as the storm crosses the border while moving farther inland.

Hanna's strengthening through Friday prompted officials in Texas to make impact preparations. Tropical storm and hurricane warnings were in effect across a large portion of the Texas Gulf Coast as the storm spun closer to land.

Residents in several south Texas communities were urged to evacuate on Friday ahead of landfall.

A hurricane warning was also issued for Corpus Christi and surrounding areas, the first hurricane warning for this part of the Texas coast since August of 2017 before Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

Authorities in Corpus Christi shut down the beaches at noon on Friday ahead of the storm's arrival. Police and lifeguards could be seen ushering people off the beaches there, AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported. The fire department was preparing crews for swift-water rescues and residents were filling sandbags.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had urged "all those who are in the path of this storm to heed the warnings and guidance from local officials before the storm makes landfall." In a statement, Abbott said that "Texas will coordinate with local officials to provide assistance and resources to communities in the area." Abbott was also updating residents on the growing COVID-19 crisis impacting much of his state.

In addition to dealing with Hurricane Hanna, Corpus Christi has seen a rash of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, a troubling trend that's been spreading across the Lone Star State as the pandemic has worsened there.

On Thursday, AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell spoke with Lori Ramirez, a Corpus Christi native who recently moved back there. Ramirez told Wadell that many who live there consider tropical storms "a part of life" but that Hurricane Harvey, which devastated the region nearly three years ago, rattled people, causing many to take more precautions than they might have in the past with a storm approaching.

"I'm a little nervous, but you've gotta be prepared, especially when you're living by the water," Ramirez told Wadell. "When it gets to hurricanes, you start to worry," she said, adding that's when she activates a plan "in case we need to get out of here."

With its formation, Hanna earned the distinction of being the earliest-recorded "H" named storm in Atlantic basin history. Prior to Hanna, the earliest eighth-named storm was Tropical Storm Harvey from 2005, which formed on Aug. 3. The name Harvey was retired after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area with more than 60 inches of rain in 2017.

Hanna is not expected to impact offshore oil and gas production, and energy companies were continuing normal operations as well.

Hanna's formation as Gonzalo continued to churn as an active storm in the Atlantic was fairly unusual during the month of July. It has been a couple of years since there were two simultaneous named storms in the Atlantic - the last occurrence happened in July 2018 when both Beryl and Chris swirled across the basin, according to Philip Klotzbach, a tropical meteorologist at Colorado State University.

There have been other active tropical storm duos in the Atlantic since 2000, including Cindy and Dennis in 2005, Franklin and Gert in 2005, Bertha and Cristobal in 2008 and Cristobal and Dolly in 2008. Additionally, Dolly from 2008 was the last tropical storm to make landfall in the Lone Star state during the month of July, Klotzbach said. More recently, Bret and Cindy were both active storms in the Atlantic during the 2011 hurricane season.

Three tropical storms that proceeded Gonzalo -- Cristobal, Edouard and Fay -- had also been the earliest storms of their respective letters.

