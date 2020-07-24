Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the 2016 Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa., on July 27, 2016. Biden has said he plans to appear at the 2020 convention in Milwaukee. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez said the national nominating convention in Milwaukee next month is planning to go ahead as scheduled, albeit in a limited capacity.

Perez said the convention will run from Aug. 17-20 at the Wisconsin Center, but attendance will be limited and most events will be held virtually to mitigate spread of the coronavirus. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has said he plans to make his acceptance speech in person at the event, but delegates will cast their formal nominating votes remotely.

The party chair made the remarks in response to President Donald Trump saying Thursday that three days of the Republican convention planned for Jacksonville, Fla., had been canceled due to the pandemic.

"From the very beginning of this pandemic, Democrats have put the health and safety of the American people first," Perez tweeted. "Unlike Trump, we followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and worked through plans to protect lives."

Democrats made the decision to conduct most of the event virtually to ensure delegates can "take care of official business without risk to public health."

"Next month, we will showcase our values and vision to the nation while keeping people safe and engaging more Americans than ever before. That's the kind of smart and steady leadership America deserves. And that's the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House."

Democrats said last month the physical events had been moved from the Fiserv Forum to the smaller Wisconsin Center.

Republicans had moved most of their convention to Florida after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper couldn't guarantee a full-scale arena event due to COVID-19.

Trump said Thursday he will give an acceptance speech "in a different form" and that the events in Charlotte on Aug. 24 will continue.