Imani Baucom, a second-grade English teacher at D.C. Bilingual Public Charter School, teaches remotely from her home in Bowie, Md., on May 4. Schools nationwide instituted remote learning programs after they were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Parent Holli Kimbrough helps daughter Violet as she participates in distance learning at her Silver Spring, Md., home on April 30. Schools nationwide instituted remote learning programs after they were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Drew Luther, a 3rd grader at the Landon School near Washington, D.C., participates in a remote math class at his home in Kensington, Md., on April 30. Schools nationwide instituted remote learning programs after they were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

First grader Violet Kimbrough works on a French lesson as she participate in distance learning at her Silver Spring, Md., home on April 30. Schools nationwide instituted remote learning programs after they were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- With widespread concern about COVID-19 and the next school year just weeks away, House lawmakers will hear from experts and officials Thursday at a hearing examining how to safely reopen public schools nationwide.

A subcommittee of the House education and labor committee will hold a hearing, titled "Underfunded and Unprepared: Examining How to Overcome Obstacles to Safely Reopen Public Schools," at 10:15 a.m. EDT.

Those testifying at Thursday's hearing are Dallas Schools Superintendent Michael Hinojosa; Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn; Leslie Boggs, president of the National Parent Teacher Association; and Dr. Sean O'Leary of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The issue of reopening schools for the fall has been a complicated matter. President Donald Trump said earlier this month resuming classes is a top priority and he's threatened to defund schools that remain closed. Health experts, teachers and parents have all voiced concern about reopening schools too soon, particularly after a recent resurgence of cases nationwide.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield had been invited to testify, but the White House last week blocked his appearance, saying, "We need our doctors focused on the pandemic response."

"It is alarming that the Trump administration is preventing the CDC from appearing before the committee at a time when its expertise and guidance is so critical to the health and safety of students, parents, and educators," committee Chair Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., answered last week.

"This lack of transparency does a great disservice to the many communities across the country facing difficult decisions about reopening schools this fall."

The administration has also limited congressional access to other top officials who are coordinating the federal crisis response, on the grounds that they need to focus on containing the virus.

Wednesday, however, Redfield said he would "absolutely" feel comfortable sending his own grandchildren back to school.

"It's really important to get our schools open," he said. "I'm 100 percent that they can get back to school."