A cyclist crosses a closed University Avenue in Palo Alto, Calif., on Wednesday -- a day that saw nearly 72,000 new COVID-19 cases and 4 million total cases in the United States. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Several states including Texas and Florida reported sharp increases in daily COVID-19 cases Thursday as the United States surpassed 4 million cases since the pandemic started.

To date, the United States has recorded 4,034,102 cases and 144,242 deaths, according to updated figures provided by researchers at Johns Hopkins University. For Wednesday alone, 70,900 new cases were reported, the third-highest daily total yet.

Advertisement

Wednesday, the national seven-day average for hospitalizations was almost 60,000, according to the COVID Tracking Project. That's the highest level since April.

The Florida Department of Health said Wednesday's case total of 10,200 ended a two-day streak of fewer than 10,000 cases. So far, 389,900 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19.

A 9-year-old girl in Putnam County also became the youngest person to die in the state due to the virus and the fifth child overall.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said, however, that early signs are positive that a toughened mask mandate has been effective in mitigating the spread.

"We're seeing some early evidence that the mask in public rule is working, and we want to make sure it's being adopted universally in our population," he told CNN Thursday.

Miami said it will fine persons who don't comply with the mask rule as much as $100. Previously, only infractions within commercial businesses were eligible for fines.

Texas also reported more than 10,000 new cases, and set a record for most deaths in a single day -- 217.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said subway ridership has jumped 75% since the city began Phase 4 of its reopening process on Monday.

Under the rules, zoos, botanical gardens and other cultural venues can open for outdoor activities at 33% capacity. Bus ridership is up 57% and traffic on the Staten Island Ferry is 70% higher, the mayor said in an update Thursday.

"For the first time in a while, we now see subway ridership passing bus ridership overall, which means more and more people are feeling confident they can go into the subway and feel safe," de Blasio said.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine issued an advisory urging travelers from nine states with positivity rates of at least 15% to self-quarantine for 14 days -- Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas.

"I know this will be hard and is a sacrifice ... but when we have a higher likelihood of being exposed, we should take precautions to limit the exposure of others," DeWine said.

In Missouri, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported a record 1,637 cases on Thursday, breaking the state's previous high of 1,302 set the day prior, lifting its total to 37,700 infections.