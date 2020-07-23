Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, is tearful while testifying before the House oversight committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on February 27, 2019. The hearing examined the president's character and possible criminal conduct. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, will appear Thursday before a federal judge in New York City to argue for his release from prison.

Cohen was taken back into custody this month during a hearing that arranged the terms of his home confinement. He was furloughed from prison in May due to underlying health conditions that put him at greater risk should he contract COVID-19.

The American Civil Liberties Union and a New York law firm filed suit this week calling for Cohen's release, arguing that his rearrest amounted to retaliation for his plans to publish a book about the president.

A day later, a federal judge granted the hearing, which is scheduled for U.S. District Court in Manhattan Thursday morning.

Cohen, 53, is serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to coordinating hush-money payments to two women, including adult film performer Stormy Daniels, who said they had extramarital affairs with Trump.

Cohen's complaint names Attorney General William Barr, Bureau of Prisons chief Michael Carvajal and James Petrucci, the warden at Cohen's prison in Otisville, N.Y., and contends that the planned book was the reason authorities rearrested him.

Federal prosecutors say Cohen was rearrested because he became "combative" after refusing to sign the agreement outlining the terms of his home confinement. They say prison officials weren't aware of his plans to write a book.