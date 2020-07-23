Several notable figures spoke at C.T. Vivian's funeral Thursday, including former Vice President Joe Biden, TV personality Oprah Winfrey and baseball legend Hank Aaron. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The family and friends of civil rights icon the Rev. C.T. Vivian laid him to rest Thursday at an Atlanta church, though some participated remotely via video.

Television personalty Oprah Winfrey, appearing by video, praised Vivian for discussing racism openly and frankly during an appearance on her TV show in the 1990s.

"What an impact he made on that audience, mostly white women," she said. Gently, yet passionately confronting them on their ignorances and their denial of racial inequality.

"We spent several days filming and it was a privilege to witness his wisdom, teaching and action. In his presence, we were always learning more about our country, ourselves and what it means to stand for what is right. He was a giant for justice."

Vivian died Friday at age 95.

A close associate of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Vivian was an aide with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference during the 1960s as the organization spearheaded a non-violent campaign to end segregation in the South.

During his time as SCLC director from 1963 to 1966, Vivian organized protests, oversaw non-violence training, conducted voter registration drives and worked on community development projects.

Vivian was known as a tireless organizer of marches, sit-ins at lunch counters and boycotts of businesses practicing segregation -- measures that often resulted in violent police responses and mass arrests.

He was frequently arrested, jailed and beaten, including an incident in 1961 when he was severely beaten by guards at the Hinds County Prison Farm in Mississippi.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gave a video tribute to Vivian, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Biden's time as vice president.

"C.T. was truly a remarkable man, a man whose physical courage was exceeded only by his moral courage, whose capacity for love overwhelmed incredible hatreds, whose faith and power of non-violence helped forever change our nation," Biden said.

Also in attendance or speaking at Thursday's private funeral at Providence Missionary Baptist Church were former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, baseball legend Hank Aaron and civil rights leader Bernard Lafayette.