The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all fell on Thursday as tech stocks dropped and the Labor Department reported rising unemployment claims. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell on Thursday as tech stocks performed poorly and the Labor Department reported a rise in unemployment claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 353 points, or 1.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.29% and the S&P 500 declined 1.23% snapping a four-day winning streak.

Tech stocks were the primary contributors to the market decline on Thursday as Tesla stock dropped 4.98%, Apple fell 4.55%, Amazon declined 3.66% and Netflix slid 2.5%.

Also Thursday, the Labor Department reported 1.4 million American workers have filed for new unemployment benefits by the end of last week, an increase of 109,000 from the previous week, placing the unemployment rate at 11.1%.

The U.S. dollar also fell 0.2% against its rivals on the ICE U.S. Dollar Index, falling to its lowest level since September 2018.

Negotiations in Congress over extensions to $600 weekly unemployment benefits also loomed over the markets as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an extension would be based on "approximately 70% wage replacement" on Thursday, a day after CNBC reported they would be reduced to a rate of $100 per week.