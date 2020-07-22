Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will testify at Wednesday's hearing. File Photo by EPA-EFE/YONHAP

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 15. Diplomacy between Washington and Beijing is the topic of a hearing Wednesday in the Senate foreign relations committee. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Senate lawmakers will convene and hear testimony from a top diplomatic official on the state of U.S.-China relations, which deteriorated further on Wednesday.

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will testify before the Senate foreign relations committee. The hearing, titled "Advancing Effective U.S. Competition With China: Objectives, Priorities, and Next Steps," is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. EDT.

Biegun was sworn in to his deputy post in December. He was Special Representative for North Korea for 16 months in 2018 and 2019.

U.S.-China relations have declined significantly since President Donald Trump took office in 2017. A lengthy trade conflict, accusations of theft and implications over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic have soured political ties.

Earlier Wednesday, Beijing condemned the Trump administration for closing a Chinese consulate in Houston -- a move the State Department said was intended to "protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information."

The Chinese government promised "legitimate and necessary" countermeasures if the consulate isn't allowed to reopen.