A voter wears a protective mask while casting her ballot during the primary election in Washington, D.C., on June 2. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in the Senate convened Wednesday to discuss preparations for the general election in November, which is now a little more than three months away.

The Senate rules committee opened a full panel hearing on Wednesday morning to hear testimony from several experts.

Advertisement

The witnesses include Kristen Clarke, president of the National Lawyers' Committee For Civil Rights Under Law; Rick Stream, Republican director Of elections for St. Louis County, Mo.; West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner; and Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Lawmakers will question the experts about issues related to the Nov. 3 vote, including potential cyber threats and affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Voters in this country must be able to cast a ballot safely and securely and without putting their health at risk -- both this fall in the general election and in the remaining primary elections leading up to the general election," panel Chair Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri said in a statement.

"To that end, Congress has provided funds to election officials to assist with administering elections during the pandemic. On top of the $805 million that Congress previously provided for election security, $400 million was appropriated specifically to assist with pandemic-related election expenses in the CARES Act."