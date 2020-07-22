Health workers perform COVID-19 tests on Tuesday for residents at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida reported almost 10,000 new cases on Tuesday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Florida has reported nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases that have pushed the statewide total to almost 380,000, officials said Wednesday.

The heath department said about 9,800 new cases were recorded on Tuesday, pushing the state total to 379,600 since the start of the pandemic.

Most new cases were seen in Miami-Dade County, the state's most populous county and the U.S. epicenter of the outbreak.

Nationally, 3.903 million cases and 143,000 deaths have been recorded in the United States to date, according to updated figures Wednesday from Johns Hopkins University. About 64,500 new U.S. cases were reported Tuesday, the seventh consecutive day of a rise of at least 60,000.

Tuesday also marked the first time single-day deaths surpassed 1,000 since early June. According according to the COVID Tracking Project, Tuesday saw 1,029 dead.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, told ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday it's "very hard to predict" how bad the crisis could get.

"We're new in learning about this virus so it's very hard to predict," he said. "Clearly, though, we have a significant surge in the outbreak now."

He also said he "absolutely" feels comfortable about his grandchildren returning to school this fall.

"It's really important to get out schools open," he added. "I'm 100% that they can get back to school."

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor told House lawmakers Wednesday there could be national shortages of personal protective equipment in areas where cases are surging. He said relying on suppliers overseas a "national security issue."

"We're in a much better place than we were coming out of March and April. However, we are not out of the woods completely with PPE," he said.

Earlier, the U.S. government, drugmaker Pfizer and partner BioNTech announced an agreement to produce and deliver 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, once it's fully developed and approved by federal regulators.