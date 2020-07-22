Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks to reporters to update efforts toward a coronavirus vaccine, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 15. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. government on Wednesday announced it has entered an agreement with drugmaker Pfizer and partner BioNTech to produce and deliver 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, once its approved.

Officials said the Defense and Health and Human Services departments are parties to the agreement, which also allows the government to later acquire an additional 500 million doses. The vaccine will be available at no cost, they noted.

The deal involves the BNT162 vaccine candidate now being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, and the agreement is worth nearly $2 billion, the companies said.

The goal of Operation Warp Speed, the federal and private venture to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, is to begin delivering 300 million doses next year.

"Through Operation Warp Speed, we are assembling a portfolio of vaccines to increase the odds that the American people will have at least one safe, effective vaccine as soon as the end of this year," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. "Depending on success in clinical trials, today's agreement will enable the delivery of approximately 100 million doses of vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech."

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said the company is committed to "making the impossible possible" by producing a vaccine in record time.

"We made the early decision to begin clinical work and large-scale manufacturing at our own risk to ensure that product would be available immediately if our clinical trials prove successful and an Emergency Use Authorization is granted," he said in a statement.

Pfizer Chief Business Officer John Young told federal lawmakers Tuesday he's confident that scientists will find an effective vaccine.

"I believe the probability is high that the biopharmaceutical industry will be able to develop one or more safe and effective vaccines," he said.

Wednesday's agreement comes just two days after Pfizer and BioNTech reported positive testing results for their BNT162 candidates. They're evaluating at least four potential vaccines in the BNT162 program, all based on the messenger RNA technique.

Federal officials said delivery of an approved vaccine would begin at the government's direction beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020. Although the vaccine would be available at no cost to consumers, officials said healthcare professionals could charge insurers for related costs.

The Health and Human Services Department noted that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are being developed without financial support from the government.