July 22 (UPI) -- For the third time in a month, the body of a soldier stationed at Fort Hood in Killen, Texas, has been found, U.S. Army officials said Wednesday.

In a statement, Fort Hood said the body of Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, was found unresponsive on Friday near Stillhouse Lake, about 15 miles southeast of Fort Hood.

"The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta. I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loves ones," Lt. Col. Neil Armstong, commander of 1st Bn. 5th Cav. Regt., said in a statement. "My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. Private Morta was a great trooper and this loss is felt by every member within our formation."

Morta's body was discovered after midnight Friday by fishermen, the Bell County Sheriff's Department said in a statement to NPR.

Preliminary results of an autopsy ordered by Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin indicate the cause of death as "consistent with a drowning," the statement read.

Army officials said the incident is currently under investigation by the sheriff's department

Morta's body is the third of a U.S. soldier stationed at Fort Hood to be discovered in the past month after human remains belonging to Vanessa Guillen were found late last month. Spc. Aaron David Robinson, the man who was later accused of killing Guillen, died by In suicide on July 1 after being confronted by police. Cecily Aguilar has been charged with tampering with evidence, accused of aiding Robinson, her boyfriend, of dismembering Guillen's body and burying it in three separate locations.

In mid-June, authorities found the remains of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales who had been missing since August.