July 22 (UPI) -- A pair of wildfires in Northern California have collectively burned more than 23,000 acres over four days and prompted a number of evacuations.

Cal Fire said the Gold Fire has burned 14,000 acres south of Adin since it began on Monday, while the Hog Fire 50 miles south has burned 9,420 acres since it was first reported on Saturday west of Susanville. Both blazes are located in Lassen County.

The Gold Fire is 5% contained and a Red Flag Warning in the county will remain in effect until 9 p.m. due to thunderstorms and strong winds which increase the possibility of more ignitions in the area.

Cal Fire said the Hog Fire was 9% contained and an essential fiber optic cable was damaged by the fire early Monday.

The blaze has threatened 170 structures and more than 200 fire personnel including engines, dozers and water tenders were deployed.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for all residents along Highway 139 from Susanville Road south to Termo Grasshopper Road, areas south of Ash Valley Road, west of Spooner Road, east of Highway 139 and north Termo Grasshopper Road, as well as areas west of Highway 139, south of Haydenhill Road, East of Anderson Ranch Road/Dixie Valley Road and north of Long Flat Road, the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said.

Highway 139 was also closed from Susanville Road to Termo Grasshopper Road, the sheriff's office added.