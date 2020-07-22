Nike President John Donahoe identified digital sales as the sector for greatest potential growth during the coronavirus crisis. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Athletic outfitter Nike said Wednesday it expects to make job cuts nationwide as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company didn't specify how many cuts will be made or where they will occur, saying only that it expects "a net loss of jobs."

Nike also detailed multiple leadership changes, naming Amy Montagne general manager of men's products, Whitney Malkiel as general manager of women's products and McCallester Dowers as general manager for kids apparel.

Nike said the changes will support its Consumer Direct Acceleration program.

Nike President and CEO John Donahoe identified digital sales as the sector for greatest potential growth during the coronavirus crisis.

"Now is the right time to build on Nike's strengths and elevate a group of experienced, talented leaders who can help drive the next phase of our growth," he said in a statement.

Nike reported a 38% decline in over sales last year, but a 75% increase in online sales.