July 22 (UPI) -- The FBI said Wednesday it's investigating the possibility that an attack at the New Jersey home of a federal judge is linked to a similar slaying in California earlier this month.

The investigation centers on Roy Den Hollander, a lawyer accused of a shooting Saturday at the North Brunswick, N.J., home of District Judge Esther Salas, which left her 20-year-old son Daniel Anderl dead and her husband Mark Anderl hospitalized. Den Hollander was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound a day later in New York.

Advertisement

Police said Den Hollander shot the two Anderl men when they opened the door thinking the shooter as a FedEx delivery person.

A shooting in Crestline, Calif., two weeks before occurred under similar circumstances, leading investigators to believe there may be a connection.

RELATED 14 injured in mass shooting at Chicago funeral

"As the FBI continues the investigation into the attack at the home of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas (District of New Jersey), we are now engaged with the San Bernardino California Sheriff's Office and have evidence linking the murder of Marc Angelucci to FBI Newark subject Roy Den Hollander. This investigation is ongoing," a statement from the FBI's Newark, N.J., office said.

Den Hollander described himself on various online channels as an "anti-feminist lawyer" and belonged to a men's rights movement along with Angelucci.

Den Hollander previously appeared before Judge Salas on a case where he argued on behalf of a woman and her daughter who tried to register for the U.S. Selective Service. Salas ruled against Den Hollander's motions in the case, but allowed other parts of the case to continue.

Den Hollander then requested to withdraw because he said he had terminal cancer, passing the case to New York-based law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, managing partner Nick Gravante said Monday.

On Den Hollander's website, now removed, the lawyer posted anti-feminist manifestos including a rant where he disparaged Salas personally, saying he disliked working with female judges of Latin American descent because he claimed they were "driven by an inferiority complex."