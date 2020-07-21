July 21 (UPI) -- A group of U.S. pharmaceutical executives testified in Congress Tuesday on efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

The experts opened testimony before the House energy and commerce committee.

The executives include Dr. Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of research and development at AstraZeneca; Dr. Macaya Douoguih, head of clinical development and medical affairs at Johnson & Johnson; Dr. Julie Gerberding, executive vice president and chief patient officer at Merck; Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge; and Pfizer Chief Business Officer John Young.

The hearing is titled, "Pathway to a Vaccine: Efforts to Develop a Safe, Effective and Accessible COVID-19 Vaccine."