A park ranger wears a face mask while walking the grounds around The Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island on Monday. The Manhattan skyline and One World Trade Center, at left, can be seen in the background.

July 21 (UPI) -- Another 60,400 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States -- the sixth consecutive day with at least 60,000, researchers say.

Experts at Johns Hopkins University said in an update Tuesday the rise in cases was recorded on Monday. To date, including the new figure, the United States has seen 3.832 million cases and 140,900 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Monday's cases included 10,300 in Florida, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, officials said. The state has seen a total of more than 360,000 so far.

Fifty-three Florida hospitals are at maximum capacity in their intensive care units, officials said, an increase of four over the previous day.

The state's nursing home industry is asking for funds in Congress' next relief bill to "safeguard older adults and care workers."

"What our lawmakers do in the next weeks will determine the life and death of many of our nation's most vulnerable older adults" said Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge, which represents more than 5,000 non-profit aging services organizations. "For months, we have been sending out a warning to the federal government that this crisis is not over. We need a major investment in real solutions now."

In California, Los Angeles County reported another record number of new hospitalizations. Gov. Gavin Newsom also gave the hair and personal care industry an exemption to operate outdoors.

In Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump said he will resume his coronavirus briefings, possibly on Tuesday.

Vice President Mike Pence, leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is scheduled to visit South Carolina Tuesday and will lead a roundtable discussion with Gov. Henry McMaster on the state's plan to reopen schools.

Nationally, South Carolina has seen the sixth-highest increase in new cases per 100 residents over the last week, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute.

The state saw 1,400 new cases Monday, and officials said nearly half of South Carolina's total caseload has been recorded in last three weeks.