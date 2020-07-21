A worker is seen wearing a protective mask in Vernon, Calif., on May 21. Tuesday's Gallup poll said nearly 60 percent of U.S. workers say they always use protective equipment at their workplace. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- More American workers have returned to the workplace and more are using protective equipment like masks and gloves, a Gallup survey said Tuesday.

The COVID-19 tracking survey based on interviews with members of Gallup's probability online panel showed 39% of workers said all or nearly all employees have moved back to the workplace -- an 11% increase from April.

Just 10% said none of their coworkers have returned to the office.

Fifty-eight percent said they "always" use personal protective equipment at work, an increase of 15%, and about two-thirds said their employers are providing the equipment.

The survey, however, found a slight decline in workers (51%) who now say their company is enforcing a six-foot distancing rule less. In April, that figure was 55%.

The survey also found that fewer employees (38%) are "always" working from home.

"Many U.S. companies have expressed a commitment to employee and customer safety as they attempt to continue to do business amid the coronavirus pandemic," Gallup wrote. "The positive steps toward coronavirus mitigation may be helping keep worker concerns about being exposed to the virus steady even as infections continue to rise in the U.S."

Gallup polled more than 3,500 members of its panel for the survey, which has a margin of error of 3 points.