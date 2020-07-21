Hurricane Douglas is seen in the Pacific Ocean on Friday afternoon. Douglas strengthened into the first major hurricane of the season on Thursday. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

July 24 (UPI) -- A state of emergency has been issued for Hawaii by Gov. David Ige as the state braces for potentially significant impacts from powerful Hurricane Douglas.

Douglas

The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. HST update the storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, and trucking along west-northwestward at a speed of 18 mph. Douglas was located about 895 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and 1,100 miles east-southeast of the state capital of Honolulu.

Advertisement

"I issued a pre-landfall emergency proclamation as the state prepares for possible impacts from Hurricane Douglas. This authorizes the expenditure of state funds for the quick & efficient relief of disaster-related damage, losses & suffering from the storm," Ige wrote on Twitter Thursday. "Our top priority is always the safety, health and well-being of our residents and visitors. Please take immediate steps to protect your families, loved ones, employees and property."

The Western Hemisphere was devoid of hurricanes since the 2020 tropical season kicked off on May 15 in the East Pacific and June 1 in the Atlantic. However, that changed early Wednesday when Douglas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.

By early Thursday morning, Douglas strengthened into the first major hurricane of the season. The powerful storm had a well-defined eye as seen on satellite images on Thursday morning.

"Douglas will remain a major hurricane before the system moves over cooler waters and begins to lose wind intensity later Friday and into the weekend," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller.

Douglas is forecast to move northwestward, out of the core of warmer waters and into the Central Pacific Ocean Basin. This will cause the storm to gradually lose strength. Shipping interests in the area should be aware of gusty winds, downpours and rough seas.

RELATED Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms as Atlantic basin springs back to life

This more northwesterly track is seeming to take Douglas on a rare path toward the Hawaiian Islands by the beginning of next week.

"All interests in Hawaii should monitor the progress of this system as it may pass very close to, or even across, the island chain sometime Sunday or early Monday," added Miller. "Impacts to Hawaii will depend upon how quickly Douglas loses wind strength as well as the exact track through or near the islands."

Douglas may begin to produce impacts late Saturday night and approach the Big Island as a Category 1 Hurricane before possibly moving over the state as a tropical storm Sunday through Monday.

Even just a brief brush from a tropical depression or storm could lead to rougher surf and strong waves for exposed beaches. If Douglas holds together enough, the tropical system could bring waves of heavy rainfall to parts of the island chain, especially the Big Island.

According to Miller, if Douglas tracks directly over Hawaii, it could bring heavy rainfall that can cause flash flooding, mudslides and locally strong winds.

Rain from Douglas is expected to arrive in Hawaii late Saturday night or early Sunday. The Big Island will be the first to see these impacts from Douglas before they move to Maui and spread to the other islands into the beginning of next week.

Douglas was the second of two tropical waves that strengthened into tropical depressions in less than 12 hours on Monday. The first wave strengthened to Tropical Depression 7-E early Monday but became a non-tropical low on Tuesday after entering cooler waters.

Warm water is one of the prime ingredients needed for tropical systems to form and hold their strength.

Tropical Storm Cristina, which traversed the East Pacific earlier in July, nearly became the first hurricane of 2020, but it fell just short of Category 1 hurricane strength.

The Atlantic Ocean basin has also been without a hurricane so far this season, but it is still breaking records following the development of Tropical Storm Gonzalo on Wednesday. AccuWeather meteorologists are also monitoring another potential tropical threat in the Gulf of Mexico.

Reporting by Maura Kelly, Accuweather.com