Photo courtesy of NOAA

July 24 (UPI) -- Douglas continues to barrel toward the Hawaiian Islands as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum-sustained winds of 85 mph.

After peaking as a Category 4 hurricane last week, Douglas has downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane with maximum-sustained winds of 85 mph, the National Hurricane Service said in an update at 5 p.m. Sunday, Hawaii time. Douglas was moving west-northwest at 16 mph and was about 90 miles away from Kahului, Hawaii, and 60 miles northeast of the state capital of Honolulu.

Douglas is expected to continue moving west-northwest over the next few days and is forecast to pass near Oahu and Kauai Sunday night, the update said.

"Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Douglas is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves near the islands tonight," it read.

Large Swells will impact the Hawaiian Island Sunday night, producing life-threatening and potentially damaging surf along the shores with a storm surge of up to 2 feet.

Into Monday morning, Douglas will pass just to the north of the Hawaiian archipelago and is forecast to remain a Category 1 hurricane during that time. Still, Douglas will have to battle through an area of moderate-to-high wind shear and cooler ocean water to maintain its hurricane status.

Later on Monday, Douglas is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm and then a tropical depression by Tuesday morning.

In anticipation of Douglas passing dangerously close to the islands, Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued a state of emergency declaration on Thursday.

"Our top priority is always the safety, health and well-being of our residents and visitors. Please take immediate steps to protect your families, loved ones, employees and property," Ige said in a news release.

Additionally, officials in Maui County warned residents that they should prepare to shelter in place as the storm approaches the island.

RELATED Magnitude-7.8 earthquake hits off Alaska coast ALL RESIDENTS SHOULD PREPARE TO SHELTER IN PLACE. Emergency shelters are available for anyone who cannot shelter in place at home or at a friend/family's house. Shelters will be open at 7 p.m. tonight. For the full list: https://t.co/l1WxvnyOO4— County of Maui (@CountyofMaui) July 26, 2020

"We have limited shelter space due to COVID-19 guidelines, so we are urging the public to make preparations now to possibly shelter in place at your home, or a family or friend's home," Maui Emergency Management Agency administrator Herman Andaya told Hawaii News Now.

According to Hawaii News Now, officials are looking at opening emergency shelters, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, some residents may have to shelter in place at home due to a reduced capacity at shelters.

In addition, Hawaiian Airlines announced they will be canceling a handful of flights scheduled for Saturday, July 25, due to the incoming hurricane, as well as all transpacific and inter-island flights on Sunday, July 26. They have also issued a travel waiver for all flights in and out of the islands from July 24 to 28.

AccuWeather forecasters expect Douglas to continue to travel on a northwesterly path, staying north of the Big Island, Maui and Molokai; however, Douglas is expected to pass very close to the islands of Kauai and Oahu and could make landfall.

"Whether Douglas actually makes landfall on one of the Hawaiian Islands or not, the impacts will remain virtually the same," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Regardless of landfall, Douglas is still expected to bring enough rainfall to cause isolated flash flooding and mudslides across the islands. The northern side of almost every island in the chain can anticipate rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches, with more like 1-2 inches on the islands of Kaho'olawe, Lanai and Puuwai.

While Douglas is expected to be a hurricane as it skirts north of Hawaii, hurricane-force winds are not expected to reach the islands. Wind gusts of 40-60 mph are anticipated across the islands, with any stronger winds remaining offshore. An AccuWeather Local StormMax of 80 mph for wind is possible across northern Oahu and northern Kauai.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert warns that there will be a period of time where stronger winds come out of the northwest as the storm approaches and then out of the south as it departs.

"These wind directions are not typical for the islands which usually see a more easterly or northeasterly wind direction. As such, the winds associated with Douglas could cause more damage than you would initially expected at these speeds," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert.

This can also bring larger waves from a direction that is usually not expected with predominantly east trade winds.

Winds will gradually dissipate into the middle of the week as the storm loses wind strength and moves away to the west.

After spending some time as a Category 4 hurricane Thursday night, Hurricane Douglas began to lose wind strength on Friday. At peak intensity, the storm churned through the Pacific with winds of 130 mph.

Douglas remained a major hurricane (Category 3 strength or higher) throughout most of the day on Friday. Over the weekend, however, Douglas began moving into a much harsher environment for tropical systems to thrive, which will cause the storm to lose additional wind strength.

Despite sitting in the middle of the Pacific, Hawaii doesn't get struck by many powerful hurricanes.

Should Douglas make landfall in Hawaii, it would be only the third hurricane in recorded history to do so since 1959.

Hurricane Lane came dangerously close in 2018 but didn't make landfall. It did, however, unleash record-breaking rainfall.

Arguably the most devastating storm in Hawaii's recorded history was Iniki in September 1992, when it caused billions of dollars in damage. Winds were recorded at 145 mph, and over 1,420 houses were destroyed.

Two tropical systems passed near Hawaii during the 2019 tropical season. Hurricane Erik passed just south of the Big Island as a tropical storm, before degenerating into a tropical depression on Aug 4. Shortly thereafter, Hurricane Flossie passed close to the islands as a tropical depression on Aug. 6 before dissipating north of the Big Island.

Hurricane Olivia in September 2018 was the last tropical system to bring direct impacts to the islands. The storm made landfall on Maui and Lanai as a tropical storm, which was the first landfall on these islands in recorded history.