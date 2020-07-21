July 21 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. announced on Tuesday that its new all-electric Mustang Mach-E -- which puts out 1,400 horsepower -- is ready to run on the racetrack.

The automaker unveiled the Mach-E 1400 prototype with seven electric motors and ultra-high-performance battery, saying it's intended to show off the power of electric propulsion "without using a drop of gas."

Advertisement

It produces 1,400 peak horsepower and more than 2,300 pounds of downforce at 160 mph.

The vehicle is Ford's second prototype Mustang to show off the potential speed of all-electric vehicles.

An all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet was unveiled earlier this year that also packed 1,400 horsepower, but was a different configuration designed to go fast in a straight line.

The Mustang Mach-E is not for sale, but will soon debut on the NASCAR circuit.

The prototype was developed through 10,000 hours of collaboration between Ford Performance and RTR Vehicles.

"Now is the perfect time to leverage electric technology, learn from it, and apply it to our lineup," said Ron Heiser, Mustang Mach-E's chief program engineer. "Mustang Mach-E is going to be fun to drive, just like every other Mustang before it, but Mustang Mach-E is completely insane, thanks to the effort of Ford Performance and RTR."

Ford's planned Mustang Mach-E GT for consumers is expected to go from 0-60 mph in under four seconds with an estimated 459 horsepower and 612 pound-foot of torque.