Activists hold signs during a protest against Ohio's mandatory order requiring face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic, at Edgewater Park in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 11. Similar orders have been enacted nationwide, but some areas are challenging the mandates in court. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Judges in two states will hear legal arguments Tuesday against new mandatory face mask requirements designed to stem the spread of COVID-19 -- which opponents, including the governor of Georgia, are fighting in court.

A number of municipal governments have imposed mandatory requirements for face coverings in public as a measure to fight the spread of COVID-19. Health officials have said masks are critical in suppressing and controlling the virus.

In some places, however, the new rules -- designed to keep patients from spreading the coronavirus and the healthy from picking it up -- have been met with fierce opposition.

In Atlanta, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has sued Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to block an order requiring masks for all persons in public places. He filed the suit last week opposing Bottoms' order and guidelines to return the city to the first stage of its re-opening plan, which closes restaurant dining rooms and urges residents to leave their homes only for essential activities.

Tuesday morning, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Ellerbe will hear the legal challenge in a case that could set a key precedent for similar orders nationwide. The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Kemp also signed an executive order that overrules local ordinances requiring face coverings and bars similar orders in the future. He says the state has the right to impose a less-stringent guideline that only "strongly urged" the use of masks.

The governor's lawsuit argues that Georgia law prohibits Bottoms from giving such orders that are inconsistent and more restrictive than Kemp's.

"Governor Kemp must be allowed, as the chief executive of this state, to manage the public health emergency without Mayor Bottoms issuing void and unenforceable orders which only serve to confuse the public," the suit states.

"3,104 Georgians have died and I and my family are amongst the [106,000] who have tested positive for COVID-19," Bottoms tweeted in response to the suit. "Meanwhile, I have been sued by Gov. Kemp for a mask mandate.

"A better use of tax payer money would be to expand testing and contact tracing."

In Pam Beach County, Fla., a similar court hearing will be held on Tuesday to weigh a lawsuit filed by residents upset with the county's public requirement for face coverings.

The state -- particularly the Miami metropolitan area, which includes Palm Beach County -- has been the new U.S. epicenter of the outbreak in recent weeks. The state has reported more than 10,000 new cases for a number of days and has seen more than 350,000 cases of COVID-19 to date.

The county commission voted last month to approve the mask policy, but attorney Cory Strolla is representing several Palm Beach County residents in the suit and argues that the commissioners overstepped their "constitutional boundaries."

"A medical face mask used for medical purposes is a medical device," he said. "Under Florida constitutional case and law, a government entity cannot force you into a medical treatment."

Before the 37-page complaint was filed on June 30, some angry residents showed up at a meeting of the commission to voice their opposition to a mandatory mask policy.

"I hope everyone of you gets voted out who votes for a mask here today! Shame on you for voting for a mask," said one woman.

"All of you are practicing the Devil's law," said another, who condemned any ruling that goes against "freedom of choice."

"I'm asking you to cease-and-desist from the political agendas that you're being 'propaganded' to stand with and try to hold us hostage as American citizens," ranted another.

The fiery remarks were featured in news reports nationwide and have been the subject of some ridicule.

The commission has responded to the suit by saying the U.S. Supreme Court has "upheld the government's authority to protect the people during a public health crisis" -- and that the order does not violate individual rights.

"The county's action in requiring face coverings to be worn in public places is directly and substantially related to the public health and is not an invasion of constitutional rights," they said.

The ultimate outcomes of the cases may influence opposition to mask policies in other states, including Ohio and New York.