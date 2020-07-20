July 20 (UPI) -- A suspect in the shooting death of a New Jersey federal judge's son and injury of her husband was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, ABC News reported.

The FBI announced the shooting in North Brunswick Township in Middlesex County at the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas on Twitter late Sunday, stating a suspect who fled the scene.

ABC News reported authorities found a suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound near Liberty, N.Y. The suspect was an attorney with a case before Salas, but his name was not released.

A FedEx package addressed to Salas was found in the suspect's vehicle, sources told ABC News.

Chief Judge Freda L. Wolfson told CNN that Salas' 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, was fatally shot in the incident and her husband, Mark Anderl, a criminal defense attorney, was injured. Salas was in her basement at the time and was not injured. Daniel Anderl answered the door to a person who appeared to be a FedEx worker when the shooting occurred. Authorities said Mark Anderl was next to his son.

Doctors listed Mark Anderl, 63, in stable condition after undergoing surgery Sunday evening at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, according to North New Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said via Twitter the Salas family "are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act."

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., also offered his condolences.

"I know Judge Salas and her husband well, and was proud to recommend her to President [Barack] Obama for nomination to New Jersey's federal bench. My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice," he said in a statement.

Salas, 51, was the first Hispanic woman to serve as a federal judge in New Jersey and she was appointed to the position by Obama in 2010. She has handled a wide range of high-profile cases, from members of the Grape Street Crips to the Real Housewives stars Joe and Teresa Giudice.

More recently, she presided over an ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who made numerous allegations including it failed to monitor "high-risk" clients like the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Mark Anderl works as a criminal defense attorney, specializing in state and federal criminal defense and juvenile and municipal court matters. Daniel Anderl was a rising junior at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., and had graduated cum laude from St. Joseph High School in 2018.