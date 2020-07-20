July 20 (UPI) -- Thousands of workers in dozens of cities nationwide will walk off the job briefly on Monday to demand companies and governments take action to defeat systemic racism, in an event billed as the "Strike for Black Lives."
Major unions and social organizations said the strike will last for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, a reference to the length of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto George Floyd's neck before he died on May 25.
Those unable to strike are asked to join supporters, take a knee or remain silent for the length of time beginning at noon.
Labor groups -- including the Service Employees International Union, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, American Federation of Teachers and United Farm Workers -- support the Strike for Black Lives, as well as demands to end white supremacy, calls for a $15-per-hour minimum wage, allowing workers to form unions, sick leave and expanded healthcare coverage.
"From our nation's founding, white supremacy and economic exploitation have been inextricably linked," SEIU President Mary Kay Henry said in a statement. "In this national moment of reckoning, working people are demanding fundamental changes to America's broken system."
Union members, Black Lives Matter and other groups are scheduled to hold rallies in 25 cities Monday.
In Chicago, workers plan to gather at the James R. Thompson Center and march through the loop to a downtown McDonald's restaurant.
"We've heard enough talking and platitudes," pro-labor group Fight for 15 Chicago said. "If our bosses think [Black lives matter], then they should show us by giving us better wages and guaranteeing our safety on the job."
In Detroit, food workers demanding a $15 minimum wage will strike outside a McDonald's on the city's east side to demand the company demonstrate commitment by raising wages, guaranteeing paid sick leave and providing safety equipment to workers.
Nursing home employees at six facilities in the Detroit metro area will walk off the job briefly. They say owners are treating workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis as "disposable, not essential."
In St. Paul, Minn., nursing home workers will strike Monday after months of failed bargaining with their employer.
The workers will join a caravan that will stop at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where they will be joined by protesting airport workers seeking a $15 minimum wage and a "just and safe" plan to return people to public and travel spaces.
Protesters march for social justice
The Surrogate's Court building exterior remains vandalized while Occupy City Hall protests continue outside City Hall in New York City on June 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hundreds have been gathering in a park near City Hall for over a week to demand stripping the New York Police Department of $1 billion in funding as the City Council prepares to vote on a city budget. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Occupy City Hall protests continue in a park outside City Hall. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Actress Cynthia Nixon wears a protective face mask when she joins Occupy City Hall protests. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A young boy and his father look over display of teddy bears with the message, "we deserve a future free of racial injustice" in Los Angeles on June 28. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lowriders fill the streets near City Hall to protest the criminalization of cruising, George Floyd's murder, Latin rights and police brutality and accountability in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrations and other activities continue across the nation, targeting systemic racism and police brutality. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Protesters march to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home in St. Louis on June 28. The protesters are asking for Krewson to resign after reading names and addresses of those who have different ideas on how the police department should look, during her daily Facebook update. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
A man holding a semi-automatic rifle yells at protesters walking past his house en route to Krewson's home. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
A large crowd of protesters yells outside Krewson's home. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Vanessa Mnobu of Frederick, Md., participates in a demonstration at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., on June 27. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
A woman jumps rope during a The Chocolate City Experience & Black Lives Matter D.C. Collab gathering at Black Lives Matter Plaza. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators hold hands at Black Lives Matter Plaza as protests, demonstrations and gatherings have taken place daily since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Clearance Thompson, Jendaya Heredia and London Williams protest at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 25. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Elijah Liskin, 17, of Denver, sits on a barrier at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Signs cover the fence blocking Lafayette Park near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A visitor looks at signs on the fence surrounding Lafayette Park. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Peaceful protesters march toward Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Metropolitan Police protect St. John's Episcopal Church at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. This is the church where President Donald Trump posed with a Bible in a controversial photo opportunity. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Protesters raise their fists at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators march toward Black Lives Matter Plaza. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Protesters gather near a construction site for a new storage facility in Bethesda, Md., on Thursday. They argue that the remains of African Americans are located on the site. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
The construction site seen here is where protesters say Montgomery County and developers "are digging up our ancestors, who were kidnapped from Africa, enslaved, tortured and raped" and want Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich to halt the construction. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A protester holds up a painting of George Floyd near City Hall in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A protester takes a nap near City Hall. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A protester paints a sign. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo