The New York City skyline and Statue of Liberty are seen on Saturday. The city entered the final phase of the state's reopening plan on Monday, which will allow low-risk venues to partly resume operations.

July 20 (UPI) -- New York City, which was at one time the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, entered the fourth and final phase of the state's reopening plan on Monday.

The city entering the last stage means low-risk outdoor facilities, like zoos and botanical gardens, can open at 33% capacity. The rest of New York state has already begun the fourth phase of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's reopening plan.

The United States has had 3.773 million coronavirus cases and 140,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to updated figures Monday from Johns Hopkins University.

The Bahamas, which reopened to visitors early this month, said it will close its borders to U.S. travelers beginning Wednesday.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis announced the restriction Sunday and said it's the result of riding U.S. cases, particularly in nearby Florida.

There have been more than 350,000 cases to date in Florida, which is now the U.S. epicenter of the outbreak. The state reported about 12,500 new cases Sunday.

Officials said the positivity rate fell below 12% among 115,000 tests, but hospital capacity remains limited. Florida's five-day total of admissions was 1,637 Sunday and 49 hospitals said they had no more space in intensive care units.

"The residents here are terrified and I'm terrified, for the first time in my career because there's a lack of leadership," Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala, who represents part of Miami-Dade County, told ABC This Week on Sunday. "It's terrible. We have community spread, which means the virus is out of control."

In California, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti acknowledged Sunday that the city reopened too soon and said it's on the verge of closing again with a new stay-home order.

"We're on the brink of that," he said.

California reported a record number of new hospitalizations Sunday.

"It's not just what's opened and closed, it's also about what we do individually," he told CNN. "It's about the people who are getting together outside of their households, with people they might know."

In Kentucky, health officials reported a record daily high for new cases, with 979.

"We are at war, and we are in the trenches," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "I have faith and I have trust in the people of Kentucky. But today and in the days ahead we've got to do a whole lot better."

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents to comply with distancing recommendations.

"COVID-19 is more rampant in Louisiana now than it has ever been," he tweeted. "We now have a statewide epidemic, it is no longer one or two regions driving case growth. It's on all of us to do better."