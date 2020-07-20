July 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement agents are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at the New Jersey home of federal Judge Esther Salas.

The FBI announced the shooting in North Brunswick Township in Middlesex County on Twitter late Sunday, stating agents were searching for a suspect who fled the scene.

Advertisement

"We're looking for one suspect," the FBI said, asking anyone with information to contact its Newark office.

The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Ester Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey earlier this evening, July 19. We're looking for one subject & ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information call us at 1-973-792-3001.— FBI Newark (@FBINewark) July 20, 2020 RELATED Police: 13 injured in shooting after fight among large crowd in Illinois

Chief Judge Freda L. Wolfson told CNN that Salas' 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, was fatally shot in the incident and her husband, Mark Anderl, a criminal defense attorney, was injured.

Salas was unharmed, Wolfson said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said via Twitter the Salas family "are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act."

Sen. Bob Mendez, D-N.J., also offered his condolences.

"I know Judge Salas and her husband well, and was proud to recommend her to President [Barack] Obama for nomination to New Jersey's federal bench. My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice," he said in a statement.

Salas, 51, was the first Hispanic woman to serve as a federal judge in New Jersy and she was appointed to the position by Obama in 2010.

RELATED Four charged in the fatal shooting of rapper Pop Smoke

This story is developing.