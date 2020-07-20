July 20 (UPI) -- A former competitive figure skater filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking $10 million in damages from skating coach Richard Callaghan, accusing him of sexual assault.

Filed in the Federal District Court in Buffalo, the civil suit by Craig Maurizi, 57, now a skating coach but a former student of Callaghan's, accuses the once celebrated coach of having "used his position of trust and authority to psychologically groom Craig for what turned into nearly a decade of sexual abuse" during the 1970s and 1980s.

The suit also targets three skating institutions for conspiring with Callaghan to prevent Maurizi's complaints from being heard.

"Callaghan's conduct was that of a textbook child sexual predator," Maurizi's lawyers said in the complaint, which also names the Buffalo Skating Club, the Professional Skaters Association and the U.S. Figure Skating Association as co-defendants.

The lawsuit accuses the skating institutions of having protected Callaghan, 74, by placing him in the Philadelphia Skating Club in 1980 "in part because of his abuse of Craig" instead of stopping the alleged abuse by making an official report to the United States' figure skating governing body or law enforcement.

Callaghan, who coached Tara Lipinski when she won an Olympic gold medal in 1998, was permanently banned by U.S. Figure Skating and the U.S. Center for SafeSport in August of last year after an investigation into accusations he engaged in sexual misconduct with Mauiriz and Adam Schmidt, another former competitive skater.

His lifetime ban was later reduced to a three-year suspension in December.