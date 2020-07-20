July 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was an investigating a shooting at the New Jersey home of federal Judge Esther Salas.

The FBI announced the shooting in North Brunswick Township in Middlesex County on Twitter late Sunday, stating agents were searching for a suspect who fled the scene.

Advertisement

"We're looking for one suspect," the FBI said, asking anyone with information to contact its Newark office.

The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Ester Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey earlier this evening, July 19. We're looking for one subject & ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information call us at 1-973-792-3001.— FBI Newark (@FBINewark) July 20, 2020

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said via Twitter the Salas family "are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act."

Salas, 51, was the first Hispanic woman to serve as a federal Judge in New Jersy and was appointed to the position by former President Barack Obama in 2010.

This story is developing.