July 20 (UPI) -- The lawyer suspected of posing as a FedEx delivery man to shoot the husband and son of a New Jersey federal judge Sunday identified himself as an "anti-feminist" and "men's rights" attorney and posted taunts and insults about the judge on his website.

Roy Den Hollander was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday night in Liberty, N.Y. the FBI identified him as the man suspected of killing the judge's son and injuring her husband.

The FBI said Den Hollander posed as a deliveryman and fired a weapon into the North Brunswick Township home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, killing her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, and wounding her husband, criminal defense attorney Mark Anderl. Judge Salas was in the basement and was not injured in the shooting.

Den Hollander had appeared before Judge Salas on a case where he argued on behalf of a woman and her daughter who tried to register for the U.S. Selective Service. Salas ruled against Den Hollander's motions in the case, but allowed other parts of the case to continue, CNN reported.

Den Hollander then requested to withdraw because he said he had terminal cancer, passing the case to New York-based law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, managing partner Nick Gravante said Monday.

On Den Hollander's website, now removed, the lawyer posted anti-feminist manifestos including a rant where he disparaged Salas personally, saying he disliked working with female judges of Latin American descent because he claimed they were "driven by an inferiority complex," CNN reported.

Chief Judge Freda L. Wolfson told CNN that Daniel Anderl answered the door to a person who appeared to be a FedEx worker when the shooting occurred. Authorities said Mark Anderl was next to his son.

Doctors listed Mark Anderl, 63, in stable condition after undergoing surgery Sunday evening at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, according to North New Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said via Twitter the Salas family "are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act."

A FedEx package addressed to Salas was found in the suspect's vehicle, sources told ABC News.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., offered his condolences.

"I know Judge Salas and her husband well, and was proud to recommend her to President [Barack] Obama for nomination to New Jersey's federal bench. My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice," he said in a statement.

Salas, 51, was the first Hispanic woman to serve as a federal judge in New Jersey and she was appointed to the position by Obama in 2010. She has handled a wide range of high-profile cases, from members of the Grape Street Crips to the Real Housewives stars Joe and Teresa Giudice.

More recently, she presided over an ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who made numerous allegations including it failed to monitor "high-risk" clients like the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Mark Anderl works as a criminal defense attorney, specializing in state and federal criminal defense and juvenile and municipal court matters. Daniel Anderl was a rising junior at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., and had graduated cum laude from St. Joseph High School in 2018.