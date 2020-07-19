Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has been hospitalized for "minor, non-coronavirus related issues" but is doing well and expected to be released soon, a representative said. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has been hospitalized for an issue not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Commerce Department representative said.

Ross was hospitalized for "minor, non-coronavirus related issues" but is expected to be released shortly, a representative told CNN.

"He is doing well and we anticipate his release soon," the representative said.

Ross began working remotely from his home in Florida in late March as coronavirus began to spread throughout the country.

At 82 years old, Ross is the oldest member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet.

He was selected for the position in November 2016 and confirmed in February 2017.