July 18 (UPI) -- As severe thunderstorms rolled through the Northern Plains on Friday, high-speed winds became the most far-reaching effect of the storms.

Violent winds tore through the town of Churchs Ferry, N.D., around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center measured winds from 58 mph to 101 mph in the city. For reference of how powerful winds of that speed are, an EF1 tornado has wind speeds from 86 to 110 mph.

Advertisement

The NWS Storm Prediction Center reported over 60 severe wind reports on Friday with the lowest recorded wind speed at 58 mph in both Grand Forks and Adams, N.D.

Video from social media shows not just a storm rolling in near Grand Forks, but also the force of 60 mph wind roaring across the plains.

RELATED Heat wave to roast Northeast as temps forecast to approach 100

About an hour's drive away, sirens blared in Devils Lake, N.D., on Friday afternoon as a tornado-warned storm blew through the area. The town sat just a few miles from Churchs Ferry, N.D., where winds reached 101 mph. As of Friday evening, there were no reports of confirmed tornadoes.

Hail ranging from 1-inch, golfball-sized hail to 2-inch, hen egg-sized hail fell over Minot, N.D., after 2 p.m., and hail larger than 2 inches in diameter was found in Springfield, S.D. By Friday afternoon, the storms had begun to move into Minnesota.

"A bowing arc of storms with heavy rain, locally damaging winds, and hail moved into northwest Minnesota and also stretched westward from near Fargo to Bismarck in North Dakota," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Houk said.

Damage from the winds reportedly rolled and destroyed bleachers at a football field in Argyle, Minn., according to the Storm Prediction Center. Trees were uprooted and strewn across roads, and a grain bin had been dented in amid the storms in Argyle. There were no reports of injuries.

"The storms continued to roll east-southeastward overnight, threatening towns with damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and even a few tornado warnings across Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan," AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

The leading edge of the line of storms, Buckingham added, stretched some 200 miles from northeast to southwest, threatening nearly every location in its path with severe weather as the passed through.

The thunderstorms are expected to continue into Saturday, when they'll track across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. New storms are forecast flare up across similar areas of the Midwest Saturday into Saturday night.