U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends an event at the University of Chicago in Chicago, Ill., on September 9, 2019. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday that her liver cancer has returned and she's receiving treatment.

The liberal 87-year-old justice said she has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since May, when lesions were discovered on her liver.

After an unsuccessful round of immunotherapy, the chemotherapy the treatments are "yielding positive results," she said.

"I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment. I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine."

Despite the diagnosis, she has continued to serve on the high court bench.

"I have kept up with opinion writing and all other court work," she added. "I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that."

Ginsburg also received treatment for cancer last year, which forced her to miss oral arguments for the first time since she was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993. It was the fourth time she had undergone such treatment.

She was hospitalized in May for non-surgical treatment for a gallbladder condition. Last November, she was briefly hospitalized with a fever.