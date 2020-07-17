Independent Michigan congressman Justin Amash hinted he will not seek re-election. Photo courtesy U.S. House of Representatives

July 17 (UPI) -- Rep. Justin Amash, a five-term Michigan congressman who left the Republican Party after supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump, indicated Friday he won't run for office again.

Amash, now an independent Libertarian, tweeted late Thursday he is "going to miss" representing Michigan's 3rd District, which includes the city of Grand Rapids.

"I love representing our community in Congress. I always will. This is my choice, but I'm still going to miss it. Thank you for your trust," he wrote.

While not a formal announcement, the message supported speculation that Amash was considering leaving Congress. Earlier Thursday, he retweeted an article that reported he hasn't campaigned since February.

Amash gained national attention in May 2019 when he became the first Republican member of Congress to call for Trump's impeachment. He accused Attorney General William Barr of trying to "mislead" Congress with his 4-page summary of the special prosecutor Robert Mueller's 400-page report on the department's Russia investigation.

Amash announced two months later that he'd left the party.

When Trump was impeached by the House in December, Amash voted against the president on both charges.

He launched a committee in April to explore a presidential run as an independent Libertarian candidate, but folded the effort a short time later.