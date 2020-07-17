The hottest weather of the summer is poised to swelter many areas of the mid-Atlantic, central Appalachians and southwestern and central New England late this weekend to the first part of next week.

In addition to heat advisories being in effect across the Midwest, excessive heat watches were issued for Philadelphia and the surrounding area.

A portion of the same weather system, a large area of high pressure, that has been building and broiling the south-central United States much of this week will poke northeastward in the coming days.

Actual temperatures are forecast to rise well into the 90s F from portions of Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York state, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, West Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia.

A few locations over the mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley can reach or exceed 100 degrees for a couple of hours in the afternoon on Sunday and Monday.

It will be so hot across the contiguous United States that the average high temperature will be more than 90 F on Saturday, according to Ryan Maue, meteorologist and data scientist at Bamwx.com.