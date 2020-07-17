The Federal Correctional Institution in San Pedro, Calif., is seen on May 2. The Trump administration has argued that the law barring for-profit prisons targets federal prisons in the state. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge has issued an order affirming California's new ban on for-profit correctional institutions, in a move that opposes the Trump administration.

The law took effect at the start of this year and bars the construction of new for-profit prisons and phases out existing institutions by 2028.

Advertisement

The Trump administration and Florida-based GEO Group filed two separate lawsuits opposing the law, arguing it also aims to close federal facilities.

Late Thursday, U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino combined the suits. Her order, if upheld, affirms the state law.

The law targets 10 private prisons and immigration detention facilities in California with a total of 11,000 beds. The GEO Group runs seven of the prisons.

Calling the challenges "fascinating and complex," Sammartino said the law "does not unconstitutionally discriminate against the federal government or its contractors."

Before her order, Sammartino had asked to review a copy of the contract between GEO Group and the federal government.

Attorney Jordan Wells, with the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, said other states are likely to follow California's law.

"The ruling is as much about ICE's private prison enterprise across the country as it is about the ban on it here in California," Wells said. "Because if California can do it, then other states can as well."