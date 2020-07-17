The Business Roundtable encouraged all businesses to adopt a face covering mandate. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C.,-based association of major CEOs on Friday called for the mandatory use of face coverings in businesses to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Business Roundtable stopped short of urging a federal order, but encouraged every U.S. company to require the use of face masks or coverings by employees and customers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face coverings to help protect people from getting COVID-19.

"One of the most effective things we can all do to protect public health and the economy is to wear face coverings in public settings, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain," the Business Roundtable said in a statement.

"Business Roundtable applauds the many companies that are protecting their employees and customers by mandating the use of face coverings indoors consistent with CDC guidelines. We encourage every company to adopt this practice and hope that all Americans will adopt the use of face coverings to protect their families, friends, neighbors, and our economy."

The non-profit organization previously signed a letter with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce supporting a national mask standard.

Business Roundtable counts among its members Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Gap CEO Sonia Syngal, General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.

Walmart announced earlier this week that starting Monday all shoppers in the United States must wear a face covering to minimize spread of the virus.