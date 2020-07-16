Federal inmate Wesley Purkey will be put to death on Thursday after the Supreme Court removed his stay of execution. Photo courtesy attorney for Wesley Purkey

July 16 (UPI) -- For the second time this week, the Supreme Court made a rare early morning move Thursday to lift an injunction blocking the execution of 68-year-old Wesley Purkey and two other inmates scheduled to die soon.

In a one-page order, the high court granted a Justice Department request to vacate a stay of execution issued Wednesday by Washington, D.C., District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Purkey's execution was originally set for Wednesday at the U.S. Penitentiary at Terre Haute, Ind., but now will be carried out Thursday under the high court's order, which came via a 5-4 decision.

The court's four liberal Justices -- Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan -- dissented.

Purkey will be the second federal prisoner to be executed this week after a 17-year hiatus. Daniel Lewis Lee was put to death on Tuesday.

Thursday's order was a repeat performance by the Supreme Court. Chutkan had also blocked Lee's execution on Monday before the high court stepped in early Tuesday.

The Department of Justice had planned to execute Purkey, 68, for the rape and murder of 16-year-old Jennifer Long in 1998. After killing the teen, he dismembered, burned and dumped her body in a septic pond. He was also convicted in state court of murdering 80-year-old Mary Ruth Bales with a hammer.

His attorneys argued that his execution should at least be delayed because dementia has left him unable to understand his punishment.

"Wes Purkey is a severely brain-damaged and mentally ill man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease," defense attorney Rebecca Woodman said.

Sotomayor wrote that proceeding with Purkey's execution now, despite "grave questions and factual findings" about his mental competency, casts a "shroud of constitutional doubt over the most irrevocable of injuries."

RELATED Judge again halts federal execution of Daniel Lewis Lee

A third execution at the Terre Haute facility, for inmate Dustin Lee Honken, is scheduled for Friday, and a fourth, for Keith Dwayne Nelson, is set for Aug. 28.