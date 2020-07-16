Presumptive Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden greet supporters after the South Carolina primary in Columbia, S.C., on February 29. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Since the start of the year, there has been a dramatic shift in Americans' party preference -- swinging from a slight Republican advantage to a significant Democratic edge, a new Gallup survey showed Thursday.

According to the survey, the GOP held a 2-point lead in party identification in January. Since then, the gap has swung to an 11-point advantage for the Democratic Party.

The results, based on monthly averages of Gallup telephone surveys this year, suggest the Democratic Party brand has rebounded from the aftermath President Donald Trump's impeachment in December.

In the new poll, 32% of U.S. adults identify as Democrats and 18% as independents who lean Democrat. Twenty-six percent identified themselves as Republicans and 13% as independents who lean Republican.

With four months to go before November's election, the survey is not promising for President Donald Trump.

"Democrats typically hold an advantage over Republicans in party affiliation, which has averaged five points since Gallup regularly began measuring party identification and leaning in 1991," Gallup wrote. "Double-digit Democratic advantages have been relatively uncommon."

Democrats held double-digit identity advantages before the midterm elections in 2018 and in December 2012, after President Barack Obama was elected to a second term.

Democrats also held double-digit advantages at various times during George W. Bush's presidency, in 2006, 2007 and 2008, along with the end of George H.W. Bush's presidency in 1992. The Democrats again held double-digit advantages during Bill Clinton's second term during Republican's effort to impeach him from December 1998 to February 1999.

The figures show that Democrats started to gain an upper hand in March, as the United States began to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and went up from there.

"The greatest movement occurred in June -- likely because of increased attention to racial injustice that followed the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 25, as well as increased U.S. struggles to contain the coronavirus spread," Gallup wrote. "In June alone, there was a three-point increase in Democratic identification and leaning, and a corresponding five-point drop in Republican identification and leaning."

Gallup polled more than 2,000 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of 3 points.