July 16 (UPI) -- A former Canadian professional football player and a California mother have been sentenced for their involvement in the sprawling college admissions scandal that has resulted in more than 50 people charged.

David Sidoo, 61, of Vancouver, Canada, was sentenced Wednesday in a Boston courtroom to three months in prison and one year of supervised release, as well as being ordered to pay a $250,000 fine, after pleading guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Advertisement

Karen Littlefair, 57, of Newport Beach, Calif., was also sentenced Wednesday in Boston to five weeks in prison and two years of supervised release, including 300 hours of community service, as well as ordered to pay a $209,000 fine for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which she pled guilty to in December.

Both parents admitted to separately paying William "Rick" Singer, the mastermind of the so-called Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, to help them cheat universities.

According to prosecutors, Sidoo pleaded guilty in the spring to scheming with Singer to gain university admittance for his two sons by cheating on their college entrance exams while Littlefair paid Singer to have someone take an online class in the place of her son in order to secure him credits used to graduate from Georgetown in 2018.

Prosecutors said Siddo agreed to pay Singer $100,000 in 2011 to have Mark Riddle secretly take the SAT exam in place of his son. The former Canadian Football League player then agreed to have Riddle take the SAT the following her for his younger son.

As part of the scheme, Siddo and Singer also wrote an application essay for one of the sons that claimed he had been held up at gunpoint by members of a Los Angeles gang and was only rescued by a rival gang member.

In Littlefair's case, the California native admitted to paying Singer $9,000 to have an employee of Singer's for-profit college counseling business take the online classes in place of her son and submit the credits to Georgetown University to aid with his graduation.

Prosecutors said Singer and Riddle were aiding agents int their investigation.

Both Riddle and Singer have pleaded guilty for their involvement in the far-reaching college admissions scheme that has resulted in more than 50 people charged, including actress Lori Loughlin, who has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing, and actress Felicity Huffman, who served 14 days in prison.