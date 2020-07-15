President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after a trip to Atlanta, Ga., on Wednesday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump on Wednesday replaced his 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, replacing him with Bill Stepien. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he promoted Bill Stepien to serve as his campaign manager, replacing Brad Parscale.

Trump announced the campaign shakeup on social media Wednesday night, elevating Stepien, who served as White House political director during Trump's first two years in office, while adding Parscale will remain on staff as a senior advisor to the campaign, continuing to lead digital and data strategies.

"Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together," Trump said.

Stepien previously worked as campaign chairman for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and had served as deputy press secretary for Trump's re-election campaign earlier this year.

Parscale was appointed to run Trump's re-election bid in February 2018 and was tasked with leading "advanced planning" and building infrastructure for the 2020 race.

He also worked as a digital marketing strategist for the Trump Organization, before working for Trump's presidential campaign in 2016 and then continuing to lead digital strategies for the campaign and the Republican National Committee.