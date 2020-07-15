U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the University of Chicago in Chicago on Monday, September 9, 2019. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital on Wednesday after being treated for a possible infection, a representative said.

Ginsburg was "home and doing well" a day after being admitted to a Maryland hospital for inspection, a Supreme Court representative said.

The Supreme Court previously announced that Ginsburg, 87, was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Monday night after experiencing fever and chills and was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday morning.

Ginsburg participated in oral arguments from a hospital room while recovering from a benign gallbladder condition in May.

She also missed oral arguments for the first time in January 2019 while recovering from surgery.

Ginsburg also was hospitalized in November after being admitted for chills and a fever. She was previously treated for a tumor on her pancreas in August and has been treated for colon and pancreatic cancer in the past.