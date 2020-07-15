Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt discusses reopening U.S. businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic during a June 18 event at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that he's become the first governor to test positive for COVID-19.

Stitt said he tested positive on Tuesday but his wife and children tested negative.

The governor said he's now working with contact tracers.

"I personally get tested periodically throughout this whole thing," Stitt, who's been governor of Oklahoma for 18 months, said.

The 47-year-old Republican said he will continue working, but in isolation away from his family.

Despite the diagnosis, Stitt said he still opposes implementing a mask mandate in Oklahoma because it would be impossible to enforce.

Oklahoma has seen a surge in cases recently. Health officials reported almost 1,000 additional patients last week.