President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation imposing sanctions against China for its Hong Kong security law and an executive order ending preferential treatment for Hong Kong.

July 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation to sanction China for its efforts to interfere with Hong Kong's autonomy.

The president signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act that would impose sanctions on businesses and individuals that assisted China in implementing a security law that criminalizes secession, sedition, subversion, terrorism and working with foreign agencies to undermine the national security of China in Hong Kong.

"This law gives my administration powerful new tools to hold responsible the individuals and the entities involved in extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom," Trump said.

Trump also announced the signing of an executive order that would end preferential treatment for Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China," he said. "No special privileges, no special economic treatment and no export of sensitive technologies."

When the security law went into effect at the end of June, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the measure, declaring that the United States "will not stand idly by while China swallows Hong Kong into its authoritarian maw."

This month the United States has declared efforts to deny China access to U.S. data, rejected Beijing's claims to the South China Sea and imposed sanctions against top Chinese officials for human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region, prompting retaliatory measures from Beijing.