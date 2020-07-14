The Supreme Court announced that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized early Tuesday for treatment for a possible infection. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Tuesday morning for treatment of a possible infection, the court announced.

Ginsburg was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Monday night after experiencing fever and chills and was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday morning, according to a statement.

"She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August," the Supreme Court said. "The justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."

Ginsburg, 87, participated in oral arguments from a hospital room while recovering from a benign gallbladder condition in May.

She was also hospitalized in November after being admitted for chills and a fever. She was previously treated for a tumor on her pancreas in August and has been treated for colon and pancreatic cancer in the past.