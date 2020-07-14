Former Vice President Joe Biden announced a $2 trillion climate change plan focused on creating millions of jobs to manufacture electric vehicles and improve infrastructure over four years. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday detailed a $2 trillion climate change planned focus on investments into clean energy and infrastructure.

Biden's campaign said the former vice president would seek to deploy those resources to create new jobs in the auto industry and union jobs to upgrade infrastructure as well as efforts to reduce carbon emission over the four years of his first term if elected president.

Advertisement

"These are the most critical investments we can make for the long term health and vitality of both the American economy and the physical health and safety of the American people," he said. "When Donald Trump thinks about climate change, the only word he can muster is 'hoax.' When I think about climate change, the word I think of is 'jobs.'"

Under the plan, Biden would seek to create 1 million new auto industry jobs including manufacturing parts and materials for electric vehicles, millions of union jobs to rebuild roads, bridges and other infrastructure, 1 million jobs to upgrade 4 million buildings, and 250,000 jobs in conservation including plugging abandoned oil and natural gas wells, and reclaiming mines.

Biden also pledged to achieve a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and spur the construction of 1.5 million sustainable homes and housing units.

"I know meeting the challenge would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to jolt new life into our economy, strengthen our global leadership, protect our planet for future generations," he said. "If I have the honor of being elected president, we're not just going to tinker around the edges. We're going to make historic investments that will seize the opportunity, meet this moment in history."