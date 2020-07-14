Residents in Miami Gardens, Fla., wait for COVID-19 tests at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday. The Miami area is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, Florida health officials say. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Florida on Tuesday reported a new single-day record of COVID-19 deaths as the health crisis continues to put a strain on state hospitals.

The state health department reported that 132 patients had died on Monday, and about 9,200 new cases were reported.

The death total surpassed Florida's previous high of 120, set last Thursday. More than 4,400 patients have died in the state since the pandemic began. Officials also said Florida hospitals admitted an additional 383 patients.

Earlier Tuesday, a top government health expert said local officials in areas seeing rising caseloads should close down bars and restaurants to build on indications that outbreaks are moderating.

Navy Adm. Brett Giroir, the U.S. testing czar, told NBC News there is plenty of room for optimism that the coronavirus will be contained but voiced concern at recent surges in cases. There were about 58,000 cases nationally on Monday, following a record 66,000 Saturday.

"None of us feel comfortable. Nobody's doing a victory lap. We are all very concerned," Giroir told NBC's Today.

Giroir added that there are signs, however, that the positivity rate has started to level off in states that have seen increases in cases lately, such as Texas, California and Florida.

"These are the early indicators that we are turning the corner," he said. "This doesn't mean we have turned the corner.

"I want everybody to really understand -- you have got to physically distance, wear your mask, avoid bars, close bars in those hot areas, reduce restaurant capacity. If we keep doing those things, those early indicators will turn into successes for us."

Giroir's remarks came as the United States has recorded about 3.35 million cases to date and 135,600 deaths, according to figures Tuesday by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

Cases are rising in several states.

"Miami is now the epicenter for the virus," Dr. Lilian M. Abbo, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Miami Health System and the chief of infection prevention for Jackson Health System, said at a news conference Monday. "What we were seeing in Wuhan [China] five months ago, we're now seeing here."

In Texas, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is seeking a two-week stay-home order after the city recorded more than 1,500 new cases on Monday.

"We need a two-week shutdown," he tweeted. "If we can not have a shutdown, then at least step back ... allow us to reset and reassess."

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo also called for a stay-home order last weekend, adding that "we need to stick with it this time until the hospitalization curve comes down."

The Texas Tribune reported Tuesday that hospitals are dangerously close to capacity.

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced a ban on indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people due to an "alarming rise in COVID-19 case counts" statewide.

Officials reported 280 new cases and three additional deaths on Monday, with modeling estimates showing Oregon could be seeing as many as 7,300 new cases per day by the end of July.

"Each and every one of us needs to take action -- immediate action -- to slow the spread of the disease," Brown said, also expanding a face-covering requirement to outdoor public spaces.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered dine-in restaurants, bars, movie theaters, zoos, museums and some other businesses to close after more than 8,300 new cases Monday.

In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney announced a moratorium on large events on public events until at least Feb. 28, canceling all festivals, parades, concerts, carnivals, fairs, flea markets and the like.

"The city's office of special events will not accept, review, process or approve applications, issue permits or enter into agreements for special events or public gatherings of 50 people or more on public property to the end of February," he said, adding that the ban does not affect demonstrations and activities protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution.

New York on Tuesday began enforcement of a quarantine requirement for travelers from 19 states with high coronavirus transmission rates.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there will be fines of up to $2,000 for ignoring the quarantines.

"Out-of-state travelers from designated high-COVID states must provide their contact information upon arrival," he tweeted. "If you fail to provide it, you will receive a summons with a $2K fine. We're serious about enforcing quarantine."